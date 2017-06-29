Suntai Was A Passionate Leader-Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has expressed grief over the death of a former governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai.

He expressed his sorrow in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu.

He described Suntai as a peaceful man, adding that indeed the country had lost a worthy leader and gentleman.

The statement read, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing on of his Excellency, Danbaba Suntai. Words fail me to adequately express how deeply sorry I am over this devastating news.

“His outstanding charisma and humility as a politician will be sorely missed. He was a passionate leader who has contributed his quota to the services of humanity.

“His death is a painful loss to his family, the people of Taraba State and Nigerians at large.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Governor Darius Ishaku, the people and government of Taraba State as well as Suntai’s family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them as they go through this moment of grief but with total submission to almighty God.

“May God grant them the strength and the fortitude to bear this painful loss and may the soul of the former governor rest in peace. Amen.”

The former governor died on Wednesday in the United States where he was receiving treatment for the injuries and trauma he suffered in a plane crash in 2012.

Born in 1961, Suntai was elected as Taraba State governor in 2007 and successfully ran for re-election in 2011.