Tom Holland Arrives In Style For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

‘Spider-Man’ arrived in style at the world premiere for “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the first in the franchise of the superhero which is incorporated into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Arriving on the hood of a car carrying a selfie stick, the web-slinging superhero did acrobatics, met fans and posed for photographers before re-entering the car moments before lead actor Tom Holland came out of the same vehicle in a black suit.

Holland is the third actor to play Peter Parker, Spider-Man’s alter ego, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in two other Sony Pictures franchises.

In this film, Holland is, however, starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man in the Disney-distributed Marvel films.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” goes on release on July 7 in the United States.