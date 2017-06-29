UPP Calls For True Federalism In Nigeria

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has asked the Federal Government to put in place structures that will allow for the practice of true federalism, equity and justice in Nigeria.

This was the consensus of the party at its national convention on Thursday in Awka, the Anambra State capital ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The National Chairman UPP, Chekwas Okoro, noted that the recent agitations by some sections of the country could be reduced to its barest minimum if government practices true federalism.

He added that the moment Nigerians are allowed to freely determine who represents and govern them at all levels of government, people who have purportedly held the country politically hostage would be permanently retired from politics‎.

The party leadership also used the convention to meet with some of the aspirants that would be participating in the Anambra governorship elections.