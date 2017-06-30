China Says It Opposes U.S. Sanctions Targeting China Over North Korea

China urged the United States on Friday (June 30) to withdraw its sanctions imposed on two Chinese citizens and a shipping company for helping North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as its accusation that a Chinese bank had laundered money for Pyongyang.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters during a regular briefing in Beijing that China opposed unilateral sanctions imposed outside the U.N. framework, and that it would handle any verified violations of Security Council resolutions domestically.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday (June 29) the actions were designed to cut off funds that North Korea uses to build its weapons programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council and unilateral sanctions.

A U.S. Treasury statement identified the bank as the Bank of Dandong, the firm as Dalian Global Unity Shipping Co Ltd, and the two individuals as Sun Wei and Li Hong Ri.