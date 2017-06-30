Djokovic Defeats Medvedev To Reach Eastbourne Final

Novak Djokovic’s warm-up for next week’s Wimbledon continued in fine style after he defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 in an entertaining match in the first semi-final of the Aegon International in Eastbourne, England, UK on Friday.

The top seed and world number four Djokovic began the match by breaking the world number 52’s serve in the opening game, but the Russian hit back in the fourth game with a break of his own.

Medvedev then had three chances to break again in the eighth game before Djokovic held.

The Serb then broke Medvedev’s serve in the next game before serving out for the set, and immediately broke again in the opening game of the second set. The match then went with serve with Djokovic completing victory in 83 minutes.

In Saturday’s final, he will face the winner of the second semi-final between Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.