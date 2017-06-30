FG Not Relenting In Fighting Corrupting – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government is not going back on its plans to tackle corruption.

He said that the Federal Government will not relent in our efforts to apprehend and bring corruption suspects to justice.

The Acting President made this known during the 5th annual lecture of Dr. Christopher Kolade on business integrity.

Listing the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, he said they have focused on bringing persons accused of corruption to justice.

The Acting President had earlier stated that looting of public resources that took place in the past few years has to be accounted for.

“Funds appropriated to build roads, railway lines, and power plants, and to equip the military, that had been stolen or diverted into private pockets, must be retrieved and the culprits brought to justice. Many have said that the process is slow, and that is true, corruption has fought back with tremendous resources and our system of administration of justice has been quite slow. But the good news for justice is that our law does not recognize a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes.

“We are also re-equipping our prosecution teams, and part of the expected judicial reforms is to dedicate some specific courts to the trial of corruption cases.

“We are also institutionalizing safeguards and deterrents. We have expanded the coverage of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). We have introduced more efficient accounting and budgeting systems across the Federal Government. We have also launched an extremely successful Whistleblower Policy.

He added that structures are already in place to check corruption in the country.