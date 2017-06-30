Germans Celebrate Legalisation Of Same-Sex Marriage

Germany’s gay and lesbian community on Friday (June 30) celebrated what it called an “historic day” after parliament voted by a wide margin to legalise same-sex marriage.

One gay couple, who had been intending to get married since 1999 but was not allowed to, said they were looking forward to tying the knot “soon.”

Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, voted by 393 votes in favour of same-sex marriage to 226 against.

The measure will likely be signed into law by the president some time after July 7.

Many other European countries, including France, Britain and Spain, have already legalised same-sex marriage.