Kcee Calls Out Hushpuppi For Insulting Musicians

Singer and songwriter Kcee has called out flamboyant Malaysian based Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi for insulting and disrespecting musicians in Nigeria.

This came off the back of Hushpuppi dissing Ice Prince, Davido and Phyno on different occasions, but the latest one which was on Phyno really got Kcee upset which led to him calling out Hushpuppi via social media and expressing his thoughts to him.

He has also called on the EFCC to look into Hushpuppi’s money income.

It is not the first time,Hushpuppi has been called out on his source of income as Eniola Badmus few months ago called Hushpuppi out and questioned his unknown source of income