Kcee Calls Out Hushpuppi For Insulting Musicians
Singer and songwriter Kcee has called out flamboyant Malaysian based Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi for insulting and disrespecting musicians in Nigeria.
This came off the back of Hushpuppi dissing Ice Prince, Davido and Phyno on different occasions, but the latest one which was on Phyno really got Kcee upset which led to him calling out Hushpuppi via social media and expressing his thoughts to him.
He has also called on the EFCC to look into Hushpuppi’s money income.
Dear Hushpuppi, We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio? You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth. Let’s face it, I think we’ve had enough of this nonsense and disrespect form you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, Are you OBO , are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more ‘Attention To detail’.
It is not the first time,Hushpuppi has been called out on his source of income as Eniola Badmus few months ago called Hushpuppi out and questioned his unknown source of income