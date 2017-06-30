Manny Pacquiao Ready For Jeff Horn Fight

While Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming fight with unheralded Australian Jeff Horn is a world away from his blockbuster bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Oscar De La Hoya, the ‘Battle of Brisbane’ may help return the Filipino to pay-per-view royalty.

Pacquiao, one of the finest boxers of his generation, was defeated by Mayweather in an unanimous points decision in Las Vegas two years ago but the 38-year-old wants another shot at the American.

Mayweather retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record but the 40-year-old has agreed to a 12-round fight against mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, a match-up dismissed by boxing purists as a circus.

Speculation of a potential Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch has rumbled in the background, with the Filipino’s long-time trainer Freddie Roach saying that Mayweather had paid several visits to his Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles in recent months.

Victory on Sunday (June 2) against Horn will get Pacquiao back into the mix, although his challenger is sounding increasingly confident of causing an upset.