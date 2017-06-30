Markarfi Disagrees With El-Rufai Over Confab Report

Factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Markafi says he supports the idea of restructuring Nigeria adding that it is wrong for anyone or leader to dismiss the clamour for a restructuring.

The PDP leader believes that the best thing that government can do now is to gather all the ideas, talk to every group and then arrive at a decision on the issue of restructuring.

“If the consensus is that it is good enough, then we set the agenda for its implementation.

“Instead of calling for a restructuring, those that are calling for a restructuring should have been calling for the implementation of that report, that would have been specific.

“They are aware that the report exists so they should be more specific and I commend the Senate for questioning the executive to present that report for its consideration – it provides a beginning point,” he stated.

Markafi who is also a former Governor of Kaduna State made this known while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

This is coming after the Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai described the recent calls for a restructuring of Nigeria as political opportunism and irresponsibility.

He said President Buhari’s administration has done far more in practical terms than past administrations hence describing those who are calling for it as mere opportunists.

El-rufai listed some of the steps which he said the Buhari-administration has taken to create a federal-state balance.

According to him, things that have always been hidden from state governments are now much more open as governors are now more involved in investigations of finances of the excess crude account, among other things.

“The National Chairman of our party will restate that commitment and we are discussing it and as I said, President Buhari and Osinbajo’s government has taken very concrete steps rather than rhetoric to actually move in that direction and we are going to move in that direction but we do not believe that the basis for it is rhetoric and opportunism, we do not believe that the 2014 CONFAB report is a sensible basis to even begin,” he stated.