Ogun Govt Intensifies Efforts To Curtail Lassa Fever

The Ogun State Government is strengthening its surveillance mechanism to effectively curtail any outbreak of lassa fever across the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in his office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He also said that the government would not relent in its efforts at safeguarding the state against the outbreak of lassa fever.

“What we have done is to continue to intensify our surveillance system. Our surveillance system has been strengthened and we will continue to train our surveillance officers across the state, we have provided the needed tools and equipment for reporting cases especially cases of fever that has gone beyond three days,” he noted.

The commissioner charged citizens to equally complement the effort of government by keeping their environment clean and embrace healthy living at all times.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell our people as we have been saying repeatedly that they should make sure that food items are kept safe, covered and protected, avoid rats within their residence and as much as possible, use rat traps in the kitchen so that the food items are not contaminated and as a matter of fact, personal hygiene is very critical, we need to keep our environment clean,” he urged.

Ipaye also noted that the isolation centres created across the state to contain deadly diseases are consistently being maintained to adequately tackle any emergency that might arise.

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents not to hesitate to always report cases of prolonged fever at the nearest health facilities to them.