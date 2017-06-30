Rapper Jay Z Addresses Infidelity, Newborn Twins In ‘4:44’ Album

Rapper Jay Z let his music do the talking with his new album “4:44” on Friday as he addressed cheating on his wife Beyonce, the birth of his twins and this year’s Oscars best picture.

In the title track, Jay Z admitted in his lyrics that he “often womanise”, more than a year after R&B star Beyonce first shed light on his infidelities in her album “Lemonade”.

“4:44” was released exclusively on premium music streaming platform Tidal, founded by Jay Z, in partnership with U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, which purchased a 33 percent stake in Tidal this year and made the album available via a six-month Tidal subscription to Sprint mobile customers.