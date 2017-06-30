Stars Arrive Ahead Of Messi’s Wedding In Rosario

Some of the biggest names in world football and celebrities alike continued arriving in Rosario, Argentina on Friday ahead of Barcelona striker Lionel Messi’s wedding to his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Colombian pop star Shakira arrived with her husband Gerard Pique who plays with Messi for Barcelona.

Past and present Barcelona team mates Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Neymar and Luis Suarez will be there too. Several Premier League players were also among the 260 guests, including Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Argentine newspaper Clarin has called it “the wedding of the century”.

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA’s World Player of the Year trophy five times.

The city is in the heart of Argentina’s bread basket but drug trafficking in the region has grown in recent years and the homicide rate has soared.

Messi met Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario, when they were growing up. The couple have two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.