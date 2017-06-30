Trump Faults U.S. Trade Deal With South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Seoul over trade and the need for burden sharing in defence after talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

At a joint appearance with Moon, Trump said at the start of his second day of talks with Moon that the United States was renegotiating what had been a “rough” trade deal with South Korea.

“We will do more to remove barriers to reciprocal trade and market access, And I’m encouraged by President Moon’s assurances that he will work to create a level playing field. So that American workers and businesses and especially automakers can have a fair shake at dealing with South Korea.

“ South Korean companies sell cars in America. American companies should have that same exact privilege on a reciprocal basis. And I’m sure we’ll be able to work that out.”

Trump said, adding that the two leaders had talked about the thorny trade areas of steel and auto.