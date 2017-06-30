Ukraine University Declares UNIOSUN Student As 2017 Overall Best

Updated June 30, 2017

universityThe President of the Karazin Kharkiv National University Prof Vil S. Bakirov, has declared a student of the Osun State University, Miss Oyeleye Lateefat  as the best graduating medical student in the country.

Miss Lateefat is part of the 85 students sent to Ukraine for medical studies by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Bakirov stated this at the Pre-Convocation meeting held at the administrative building of the university, Kharkov on Thursday.

She emerged the overall best of all 564 final year medical students of the V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in the final examination.

She is one of the graduating 50 graduating UNIOSUN medical students fully sponsored to complete their Medical studies in 2012 by the Aregbesola’s administration.

The Pre-Convocation meeting was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Grace Titilaoye, Chairman Osun House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon Bamisayemi Folorunso and the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology of the state, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye.

The final set of the stranded UNIOSUN Medical students who are 32 in number will graduate in May 2018.

Karazin Kharkiv National University is one of the oldest universities in Eastern Europe.

The University justly rates among the best Eastern Europe classical universities and is known in many countries. Since its foundation, the University has graduated over 130,000 students.

The University is the only university in Ukraine that has produced three Nobel Prize laureates.


