Army Discovers Buried IEDs, Ambushes Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole (151 Battalion) while on routine fighting patrol within Lt Col Abu Ali Range of Borno State, northeast Nigeria, discovered freshly dug holes prepared for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

The unit’s Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team scanned the general area and discovered 1 cylinder main charge, 1 pressure plate and three batteries suspected to have been abandoned by the terrorists.

The IEDs were however safely detonated by the team.

In a related development troops of 82 Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe-Pulka also discovered three IEDs buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on the road.

The unit’s EOD team safely detonated the IEDs in-situ.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

The statement also noted that troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday evening, ambushed Boko Haram terrorists along Gamboru-Mussini-Logomani that came to loot and burn a broken down truck loaded with assorted goods at Mussini village.

The troops neutralized five terrorists and further exploitation recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number 565203290, one AK-47 magazine, three rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 27 Bicycles, 10 Machetes and one Dagger.

This is however coming shortly after the Army on Friday, confirmed that one of its officers and three soldiers were killed by an explosive planted by the insurgents.

According to the Force, the incident occurred when a vehicle conveying a patrol team from the 133 Special Forces Battalion triggered the IED, which was buried on the road between Kangarwa and Alagarno village.