FIFA Fixes Dates For Nigeria, Cameroun World Cup Qualifiers

World football governing body FIFA has set dates for the double-headers of the 2018 World Cup qualifying games between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun.

In the schedule released by the world football governing body, the Super Eagles will host the current African champions on Thursday, August 31 in Uyo and then visit the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Monday, September 4 for the return leg.

Three-time AFCON winners, Nigeria currently lead Group B of the qualifying round with six points. Cameroun are second with two points while Zambia and Algeria have one point each.

In June, Former Nigerian national team goalkeeper Dosu Joseph urged the technical crew to invite some experienced players to join the squad in order to develop the new players.

“I will only advise the technical crew to please bring in the few experienced players, we need the young ones too but they need to learn from the experienced ones. I think with that they will be able to win games too,” he said after the Super Eagles were defeated by Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The former goalkeeper asked the Eagles to redeem their pride by defeating Cameroon during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in August.