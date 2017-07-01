Freight Train Derails Near Chicago

A freight train transporting crude oil derailed in the Chicago suburbs on Friday.

Officials say oil was leaking from many of the freight cars and first responders were on the scene to identify the leaks and keep the spill from spreading.

The Canadian National train was travelling on a freight line that does not carry passenger trains.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area as officials work to secure the scene.

Investigators will be working to determine the cause of the derailment.