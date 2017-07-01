German Squad Mood ‘Excellent’ Ahead Of Confederations Cup Final – Loew

Germany will take on Chile in Sunday’s Confederations Cup final feeling like they have already won the tournament after a fine run with a second-string team has yielded several top prospects for next year’s World Cup defence.

The team’s coach Joachim Loew told a news conference on Saturday the mood of the players was excellent.

He also said changes in the squad could be expected for the final but declined to get into the details.

Meanwhile, midfielder Julian Draxler said he was expecting a very different game from the 1-1 draw the two sides played out in the group stages.

“I believe the match tomorrow will have no resemblance to the group stage match. I think we did not deliver our best match then. We still could do better. We know that Chile are very strong, they have a lot of excellent players. And they are rightly in the final,” Draxler said.

“But a final is always another match, it is different from the matches at the group stage. So I am pretty certain that we will have to show our very best tomorrow if we want to win. But I am not really concerned. I know we are well prepared. And we will act as a team on the pitch and will put everything we have against Chile.”