Mapwanya’s Lead Reduced at West Africa Golf Tour

Zimbabwean golfer, Visitor Mapwanya’s five shot lead at the West Africa Golf Tour has been reduced to three after day three of the B & E tournament taking place at the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.

Vincent Torgah shot a 73 to close the gap to 3, while Pristhy Nji also shot a 73 to get within 4 of the leader.

Best round of the day was produced by Gift Willy who shot a level par 72. Both Nji and Willy have improved on their previous rounds each day of the tournament.

Final round battle will tee-off tomorrow Sunday, July 2, 2017, where the winner will walk away with a cheque of USD

Please see below for round 3 results.