Mapwanya’s Lead Reduced at West Africa Golf Tour

Updated July 1, 2017

Zimbabwean golfer, Visitor Mapwanya’s five shot lead at the West Africa Golf Tour has been reduced to three after day three of the B & E tournament taking place at the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.

Vincent Torgah shot a 73 to close the gap to 3, while Pristhy Nji also shot a 73 to get within 4 of the leader.

Best round of the day was produced by Gift Willy who shot a level par 72. Both Nji and Willy have improved on their previous rounds each day of the tournament.

Final round battle will tee-off tomorrow Sunday, July 2, 2017, where the winner will walk away with a cheque of USD

Please see below for round 3 results.


