Ogun Govt Partners Industries To Reconstruct Agbara Road

The Ogun State Government says it is partnering with industrialists and business owners to reconstruct the 22km Agbara road.

This according to the government would ease movement of personnel, goods as well as improve commercial activities within the industrial estate.

The state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru said this after a meeting with critical stakeholder which included industrialists, captains of industries, and representatives of ministries, departments and agencies.

He said this became imperative as a result of the increased hardship being experienced on the roads, noting that when completed, it is expected that commercial and manufacturing activities around the area will witness a huge leap as there would be increased ease of doing business.