Pliskova Warms Up For Wimbledon After Victory In Eastbourne Final

World number three, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic warmed up for Wimbledon with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 win over Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the final of the Eastbourne International on Saturday.

Pliskova, beaten in the 2016 Eastbourne final by Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova, broke the world number six’s serve in the fifth game and easily held serve for the rest of the set to take it in 47 minutes.

The Dane put up a stronger challenge in the second set, having four break points in the sixth game before Pliskova eventually held serve.

The 25-year-old Czech then broke to lead 5-4 and took the match on her third match point to complete victory in 82 minutes.