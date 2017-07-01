Repent Or Leave Ondo State, Police Warn Criminals

The Ondo State Police Command has sent a note of warning to criminals to repent or leave the state with immediate effect.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph said this while fielding questions from newsmen during a sensitization walk against crime.

He said it was a way of telling the public that the security agencies in the state are united and ready to ensure peace reigns supreme in the state.

The walk took place along major streets of Akure, the state capital as security agencies came out to showcase their unity and effectiveness in handling the security challenges in the state.

Agencies that took part in the walk included the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Mobile Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the Peace Corps.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were equally not left out.

The Permanent Secretary of Cabinet Services at the Ondo State Government House, Gbenga Elewuju represented Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the exercise.

He stated that the security agencies were being motivated and given the necessary support to ensure that they are able to confront whatever security challeneges they have.

Elewuju, therefore, appealed to members of the public to always notify the security agencies whenever the need arises.