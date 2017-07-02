100 Suspected ‘Badoo’ Cult Members Arrested In Lagos

The Lagos State Government says it has arrested 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo who have been terrorising residents in the Ikorodu axis of the state.

This is just as the government cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang, saying it would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of any dastardly act to justice.

The members of the Badoo cult group have been fingered in violent killings in Ikorodu axis for some time, a development which had prompted some suspected members of the group to be lynched through mob action.

According to a statement from the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Folarin Famous-Cole, the 100 suspects were arrested in a joint operation carried out by men of the Command, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) as well as members of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) and local vigilantes in Ikorodu on Saturday.

The team, in the operation which started early in morning, moved around Ikorodu and combed the suspected hideouts of members of the gang from streets to streets.

The combined security team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Lagos Police Command, Mr Imohimi Edgal and the RRS Commander, Olatunji Disu, specifically combed black spots and suspected areas like Ikorodu, Ibeshe, Ita Maja, Ijede, Ipakodo and other areas, arresting about 100 suspects for questioning.

Mr Famous–Cole said about 40 police and RRS vehicles were used for the operation, adding that the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to rid Lagos State of the activities of the dreaded cult group.

“We can confirm the arrest of 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo and they are helping with ongoing investigation into the activities of the gang. Government is on top of the situation and we like to use this medium to caution the people to desist from jungle justice.

“We’ll also like to assure residents that they are free to go about their normal activities without hindrance, as the police and other security agencies in the state are poised to make the state uncomfortable and hot for criminal elements to perpetrate their nefarious activities,” he said.