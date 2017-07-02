‘Despicable Me 3’ Rules Weekend Box Office
“Despicable Me 3”, the third in Universal’s franchise featuring the lovable Minions, topped the US box office over Independence Day weekend with an estimated total of $75.4 million, according to online box office site ‘boxofficemojo’.
Coming in second place is Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver” that raked in $21 million at the weekend box office.
The Sony film, which has received glowing reviews and stars Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm, follows a getaway driver involved in a heist.
Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” falls from the number one spot to number third with an estimated $17 million in takings over the weekend.
“Wonder Woman” continued her draw on the box office taking in an estimated $15.5 million while “Cars 3” came in fifth place with an estimated $9.5 million.
Reuters