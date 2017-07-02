Eastbourne Victory Delights Djokovic

Novak Djokovic on Sunday said rediscovering the winning feeling when he scored his first tournament success since January has provided the perfect preparation for the Wimbledon Championships.

The Serbian broke his normal pre-Wimbledon practice regime to accept a wild card at the Aegon International event in Eastbourne, where he claimed his 68th tour title by beating Gael Monfils 6-3 6-4 on Saturday.

It was his first tournament win since January and has left the world number four confident of mounting a challenge at Wimbledon, where he has been drawn against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan in the first round.

“A lot of time spent on the practice courts, four quality matches. Just overall very happy with the way it went, and where my form is,” said Djokovic who did not drop a set in winning at Eastbourne.