Fayose Dissolves Cabinet

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

All the former Commissioners have been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The governor made this known in a statement by the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

The governor commended the former commissioners for their services to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.