Filipinos Disappointed Over Pacquiao’s Defeat Against  Jeff Horn

Updated July 2, 2017

Filipinos in Manila were dismayed over boxing star Manny Pacquiao’s defeat under Australian Jeff Horn on Sunday.

Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine Senator, lost to undefeated challenger Jeff Horn by unanimous decision after 12 rounds of boxing.

Filipinos watching at a public plaza in Marikina district said the decision against Pacquiao may be biased and the boxer should be more careful of headbutts, which injured Pacquiao several times in the match.

Filipinos watching at a public plaza in Marikina district

Pacquiao and Horn dueled for the welterweight championship title in Brisbane, Australia.

