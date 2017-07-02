Fire Hits Syrian Refugee Camp In Lebanon, Kills Three

Channels Television
Updated July 2, 2017

A big fire tore through a camp for Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Sunday (July 2), killing three people, Lebanese media reported.

Flames and thick clouds of black smoke rose from the site near the town of Qab Elias, around an hour’s drive east of Beirut, and at least one explosion was seen in footage broadcast by Lebanon’s MTV.

A security source said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Lebanon is hosting at least one million registered Syrian refugees, many of them living in informal tented settlements scattered around the country.


More on World News

Triple Car Bombings Kill 8 In Damascus

Pope Prays For Venezuela, Makes Peace Appeal

Trump Praises Veterans, Hits Media At Kennedy Center Event

19 Dead After Shootouts With Police In Mexico

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV