World champions Germany once again proved their worth on Sunday evening when they beat Chile at the Confederations Cup final in Russia.

The Germans outshone their Chileans opponents in a much-anticipated final match courtesy of an early winning goal from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute.

Although Chile dominated much of the first half, Germany took the lead when a defensive error gave Stindl a simple tap-in.

Despite some close calls in the second half, Joachim Loew’s side held on to claim their first-ever FIFA Confederations Cup title.

Earlier before the match, European champions Portugal edged Mexico with a 2-1 extra-time third place win after Pepe scored in injury time to deny the Mexicans victory.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men.

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo who left the tournament after his country’s semi-final defeat to Chile on penalties to meet his newborn twins.

Nika the polar bear had predicted that Germany would win the Confederations Cup final after extra time.