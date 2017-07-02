Osun Bye-Election: CNPP Endorses Adeleke, Warns INEC Against Postponement

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in Osun State on Sunday unanimously endorsed the candidature of Mr Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun West Senatorial by-election.

The parties made the announcement at a press conference held in Ede, where they cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against postponement of the election.

Parties at the briefing include the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), and People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) among others.

Some stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were also in attendance to pledge their loyalty to the PDP candidate.

Some of the APC chieftains present include a former secretary of Ede South Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Lukman Afolabi and former APC leader in Ede South LGA, Mr Bayo Amobi.

The CNPP Secretary, Mr Gbade Adelakun, who addressed reporters on behalf of the parties, said all party leaders in the CNPP have instructed their parties’ faithful to cast their votes for Adeleke come July 8.

Reacting to the alleged plan by INEC to postpone the already scheduled bye-election, he said the CNPP would not subscribe to such decision.

“The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Osun State opposes vehemently the supposedly planned postponement of the bye-election of Osun West Senatorial District slated for July 8, 2017. Such postponement will amount to unnecessary tension among the political parties; moral burden is on the INEC not to shift the date of election”, Adelakun said.