[Photos] Argentine Soccer Stars Flock Messi’s Wedding

Channels Television
Updated July 2, 2017

Some of the biggest names in world football gathered in Argentina on Friday, June 30, to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Soccer stars Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Angel di Maria, and Javier Mascherano were among the many who turned out.

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA’s World Player of the Year trophy five times.

The city is in the heart of Argentina’s breadbasket but drug trafficking in the region has grown in recent years and the homicide rate has soared.

Messi met Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario when they were growing up. The couple has two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.

Lionel Messi’s father Horacio and mother Celia

soccer player Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi walking out of hotel
soccer player Jordi Alba and girlfriend Romarey Ventura walking out of hotel
Angel and Jorgelina posing for photos
Angel Di Maria and wife Jorgelina walking out of hotel

 

wedding guests standing together


