Portugal Win Third Place At FIFA Confederations Cup

Portugal on Sunday beat Mexico to win the third place at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

The European champions edged their opponents with a 2-1 extra-time win after Pepe scored in injury time to deny the Mexicans victory.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved Andre Silva’s penalty early on but trailed to Luis Neto’s own goal in the 54th minute.

Efforts from Pepe in the first minute of added time and Silva’s penalty on 104 minutes, however, turned the match in Portugal’s favour.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men with Nelson Semedo of Portugal sent off on 106 minutes while Mexico’s Raul Jimenez got a red card six minutes later for a second booking.

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo who left the tournament after his country’s semi-final defeat to Chile on penalties to meet his newborn twins.