700 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Troops

The Nigerian Army on Monday, said over 700 members of Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of the operation Lafiya Dole, (26 Task Force Brigade).

This was made known in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman.

Among the 700, 70 are currently being profiled.

Also according to the statement, preliminary investigation has shown that among them were key commanders and influential members of the terrorists group, one of whom matches suspect number 225 on the Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army.

So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more of them will surrender.