Arsenal To Complete £52m Transfer Deal For Lacazette

Lyon striker, Alexandre Lacazette is due to arrive in London in the next 48 hours to complete a club-record £52 million move to Arsenal.

Talks are at an advanced stage with the 26-year-old finalising personal terms after the two clubs agreed a fee which surpasses the £42.4 million figure the Gunners paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lyon had attempted to drive the price up by leveraging Atletico Madrid’s ongoing interest in Lacazette.

The striker had verbally agreed a move to Spain before the court of arbitration for sport upheld a FIFA transfer ban prevented the club signing any players until January.

