Buhari Condoles With Nigerians Over Maitama Sule’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Nigerians over the death of elder statesman, Dr. Maitama Sule which he described as a heavy loss.

Maitama Sule died on July 3 in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

In a letter addressed to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and personally signed by the president on Monday, he described the death of the patriarch as a heavy loss to Nigeria.

The president also commended the memory of the service of the Danmasinin Kano to the country as one not tainted with the remotest hint of scandal.

Part of the letter read: “As a Minister in the First Republic, he (Maitama Sule) was one of those who assisted our founding fathers – Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa – to fashion Nigeria politically and lay the grounds of national co-existence. Maitama Sule was blessed by God with a wonderful voice and outstanding eloquence. He served with distinction in the First Republic, the Second Military regime, as well as the Second Republic, without him being tainted with the remotest hint of scandal”.

“As a person, I found him personable with unceasing good humour. Nothing personified his faith more than the fact that on losing his sight, he did not retreat in himself sulking on account of his ill-fortune. Quite to the contrary, he honoured virtually all invitations extended to him and spoke as usual with singular eloquence and unparalleled wit. In my discussions with him, I greatly valued his counsel, and I never ceased to be amazed by his concern for the well-being of his country rather than his personal interests,” the president said.