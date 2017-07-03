CAF Confed Cup: Club Africain Beat Rivers United 2-0

Rivers United hope of advancing to the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup has been dimmed following a 2-0 defeat to Tunisia’s Club Africain on Sunday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

With the first half ending in a goalless draw, the Tunisian club side broke the deadlock through Manoubi Haddad’s powerful free-kick which beat Olufemi Thomas to make it 1-0 in the 62nd minute.

Then a late counter attack led to Mokhtar Belkhiter scoring with a deflected shot – sealing Africain’s hard-fought away victory.

The victory took the Tunisian giants to the top of Group A standings with nine points, Nigeria’s Rivers remain fourth with six points.

Read Also: German Fans Celebrate Confederations Cup Victory