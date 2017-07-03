Maitama Sule: Nigeria Has Lost A Nationalist, Says Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed grief over the death of elder statesman and politician, Maitama Sule, saying that Nigeria has lost a nationalist.

Saraki in series of tweets described him as an inspiration to many generations to come, noting, however, that his death came as a shock.

He then called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue and resolve inter-ethnic differences as a way of honouring the legacy of the late politician.

To honour the legacy of Alhaji Maitama Sule, let us always embrace dialogue in resolving our differences and eschew ethnic tensions. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) July 3, 2017

Sule was said to have died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, stated that Tuesday has been declared as a public Holiday for his burial, at the Emir’s palace by 4:00 pm.

