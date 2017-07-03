Maitama Sule: Nigeria Has Lost A Nationalist, Says Saraki

Updated July 3, 2017

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed grief over the death of elder statesman and politician, Maitama Sule, saying that Nigeria has lost a nationalist.

Saraki in series of tweets described him as an inspiration to many generations to come, noting, however, that his death came as a shock.

He then called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue and resolve inter-ethnic differences as a way of honouring the legacy of the late politician.

“To honour the legacy of Alhaji Maitama Sule, let us always embrace dialogue in resolving our differences and eschew ethnic tensions,” he said.

Sule was said to have died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, stated that Tuesday has been declared as a public Holiday for his burial, at the Emir’s palace by 4:00 pm.

