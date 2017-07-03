Ngwuta Lied About His Age, Passport Status – Witness

The third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of a Supreme Court judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the judge travelled to different countries using two different valid diplomatic passports.

The witness, Mr Tanko Kutana, an immigration officer, also told the court on Monday that the defendant used different dates of births to procure the diplomatic passports.

After giving his testimony, the witness was not cross-examined before Justice John Tsoho adjourned till October 6 for cross-examination and further trial.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Justice Ngwuta on 14 counts bordering on alleged money laundering and unlawful possession of two valid diplomatic passports.

The offence bordering on alleged possession of two valid passports is said to be contrary to Section 10 of the Immigration Act 2015.