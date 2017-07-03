Nigeria Customs Launch Electronic Auction Initiative

The Nigeria Customs Service has launched the Electronic Auction initiative which will increase the revenue generation and ports decongestion.

The new initiative was launched in Abuja by the Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali (Rtd).

According to the Comptroller, the electronic auction bidding process will replace the manual process of auctioning cars with which was characterized by fraud and other vices.

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Tariff and Trade, says Nigerians should expect a rise in its revenue profile as well as transparency in its operations.