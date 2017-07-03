Nigeria Customs Launch Electronic Auction Initiative

Channels Television
Updated July 3, 2017

Senate Summons Customs CG To Appear In UniformThe Nigeria Customs Service has launched the Electronic Auction initiative which will increase the revenue generation and ports decongestion.

The new initiative was launched in Abuja by the Comptroller General of Customs, Hammed Ali (Rtd).

According to the Comptroller, the electronic auction bidding process will replace the manual process of auctioning cars with which was characterized by fraud and other vices.

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Tariff and Trade, says Nigerians should expect a rise in its revenue profile as well as transparency in its operations.


More on Local

Maitama Sule: Nigeria Has Lost A Nationalist, Says Saraki

Six Major Roles Maitama Sule Played

700 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Troops

CJN Charges Nigerians To Obey The Constitution, Says Era Of Impunity Is Over

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV