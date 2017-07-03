NUC Upgrades MAPOLY To University Of Science, Technology

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted a certificate of operations to the Ogun State government for the upgrade of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta into Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology.

The Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, presented the institution’s recognition letter to the State Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Monday in Abuja, Governor Amosun expressed delight at the progress and promised to make the school of global best standards.

In a related development, the Olabisi Onabanjo University, also in Ogun State, was rated the best state university in Nigeria for its sterling academic performances.