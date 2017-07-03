Obama Meets With South Korean President In Seoul

Former U.s President Barack Obama is visiting Seoul this week to speak at a forum hosted by South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper, where, earlier on Monday, he said North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons had “done nothing to secure the North Korean people”.

“North Korea has a last chance to engage in dialogue with the outside world, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday during a meeting with former U.S. President Barack Obama.” Moon’s office said.

Moon later briefed Obama on his summit with incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump last week, an aide at South Korea’s presidential Blue House, Yoon Young-chan, told a media briefing.

North Korea has been relentlessly developing its nuclear weapons and missiles to carry them since the beginning of last year, ignoring the threat of yet more U.N. sanctions and U.S. military manoeuvring.