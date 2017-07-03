Ogun Govt Shuts Over 180 Illegal Health Facilities

The Ogun State government has shut down about 186 illegal health facilities in the last one year in its renewed effort to curtail quackery among health workers.

The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Babatunde Ipaye disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital against the backdrop of illegal health facilities and increasing number of quack doctors in the state.

“Those arrested by the state monitoring team from the Ministry of Health were guilty of either operating with fake certificates, invalid license or operating in health facilities without government authorisation and they have been charged to court by the state government” he said.

Ipaye warned that the state government would not condone any illegal health activities that could undermine its huge investment in the health sector, stressing that anyone caught engaging in unethical practices in any facility across the state would not be spared.

“The state government will not fold its arms for anybody to operate illegal health facilities. Those who intend to do so or have been doing that should henceforth desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

The commissioner noted that it was imperative for owners of health facilities across the state to revalidate their license, stressing that the Ministry’s inspection teams were ready to clamp down on anyone operating with fake certificate or expired license.