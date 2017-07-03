Osinbajo Leaves Abuja For AU Summit In Ethopia

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has left Abuja to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) summit, holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Prof. Osinbajo will be joining other AU member states and Heads of States at the summit.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, on Media and Publicity confirmed this via his twitter page.

The summit is themed, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth’’.

Discussions are said to be centered on the institutional reform of the AU, as well as peace and security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

He is expected to be back later in the country today.