Protesters Storm Streets Of California Over Trump Video

Demonstrators took to the streets in San Francisco and Los Angles calling for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The protest came as Trump stepped up his feud with the media on Sunday by tweeting a mock video of himself tackling and repeatedly striking a man with a CNN logo super-imposed in place of his head, followed by a logo saying “Fraud News Network.”

One of the demonstrators said “I really think his mental state is unstable. And I think everyone kind of knows that, but we don’t say that about our President.”

The video appeared to be a modified version of a 2007 appearance by Trump at World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 23 promotion, in which Trump “takes down” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In Sunday’s video, McMahon’s head has been replaced with the CNN logo.

After Trump appears to beat on the CNN effigy, a logo, “FNN Fraud News Network” appears at the bottom of the screen in the script similar to that of CNN.