Tunisia, Senegal To Co-Host AfroBasket 2017

FIBA Africa has confirmed that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host AfroBasket 2017 championship scheduled from September 8 – 16.

Senegal’s capital city, Dakar, will host two groups, while Tunis will host the other two.

The top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, which will also host the final phase which consists of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals.

Angola was earlier considered by FIBA Africa to host the tournament, but it later turned out that the country would be having its general elections around the same period.

Nigeria is the defending champion of the tournament.