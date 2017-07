Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Monday, suffering a shock loss to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Fifth-seed Wawrinka, ranked three in the world, looked well short of his best as the 21-year-old world number 49 Medvedev, playing in his first Wimbledon, triumphed 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1.