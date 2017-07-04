Belgium Stages Attack Evacuation Drill

Belgian police and fire services took part in a simulated response to a terror attack in a movie theatre on Tuesday (July 4).

14 fire-fighters from the newly-formed “Casualty Extraction Team” (CET) in Brussels practised how to evacuate victims quickly and treat traumas with tourniquets and compresses, while the police simulated neutralising the attackers and securing the site.

The scenario was loosely based on the November 13, 2015 attack at the Bataclan theatre in Paris during a concert, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said.

Similar exercises will now be rolled out to other major Belgian cities, such as Antwerp and Charleroi.