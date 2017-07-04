Bread Seller-Turned Model, Olajumoke ‘Drops It Hot’ In New Vlog Series

Bread seller turned Model, Jumoke Orisaguna is stunning in her new vlog series titled ‘Olajumoke Sauce’.

The vlog was unveiled on June 25 at a star-studded event in Lagos and launched officially on June 30.

Jumoke’s journey to the limelight started barely two years ago when she accidentally walked into a photo session of British-Nigerian Rapper, Tinie Tempah for This Day Style Magazine, by the ace photographer, TY Bello on the streets of Lagos.

Ever since then her story has continued to make the world marvel at how a mere photobomb can spiral into the stuff national and international headlines are made of.

The wife and mother of two, who marked her first year anniversary of the “grass to grace” experience on March 1, 2017 has also received series of contracts including modelling, internships and work, despite not speaking English.

Although scripted in her local Yoruba dialect, Jumoke has assured fans that she would “drop it hot” and keep it real in the new series as she shares her experiences from being a bread seller to being all she is today.