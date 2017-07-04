FG To Unveil New Policy On Community Policing – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government will soon unveil a new policy on community policing to check various forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The disclosure comes as the government’s war on crime and corruption struggles with various forms of institutional resistance.

The Acting President revealed this through the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Babafemi Ojudu, who represented him at the launch of a book on crime prevention and detection written by former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase.

Transmuting 35 years of policing experience into an intellectual property, Arase noted that knowledge, more than sheer force, must define Nigeria policing to prevent crimes.

Speakers at the event including current and former security officials also called for implementable reforms in the Nigeria Police Force for enhanced law enforcement.

The event was attended by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke and the Chairman of Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro among other dignitaries.